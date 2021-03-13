Brokerages Expect Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hallador Energy’s earnings. Hallador Energy reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallador Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hallador Energy.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of HNRG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 243,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,196. The company has a market cap of $61.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

