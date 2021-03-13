Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.01). iRobot reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $1,240,630.75. Insiders sold 72,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,381 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iRobot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in iRobot by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in iRobot by 187.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 5.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.