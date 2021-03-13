Brokerages Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Jabil posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $300,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,815 shares of company stock worth $5,364,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

