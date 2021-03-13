Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. KB Home reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $6.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

KB Home stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $45.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in KB Home by 92.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 110,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 290.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.