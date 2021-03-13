Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. KB Home reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $6.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

KB Home stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $45.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in KB Home by 92.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 110,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 290.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

