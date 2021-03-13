Brokerages Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.55. Masco reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in Masco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Masco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Masco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

