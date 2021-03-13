Brokerages Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.01 Million

Analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will announce $32.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.99 million and the lowest is $30.99 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $19.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $146.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.15 million to $151.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $179.34 million, with estimates ranging from $171.29 million to $187.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $187.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

