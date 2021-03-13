Brokerages Expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.08). Nutrien reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.43. 1,344,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,151. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.