Brokerages Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.87 Million

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce $28.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.50 million and the lowest is $16.60 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $167.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $174.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $202.81 million, with estimates ranging from $156.75 million to $253.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $177,244.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,995.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 12,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $86,257.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,175 shares of company stock valued at $484,294. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.