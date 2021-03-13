Brokerages Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce $28.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.50 million and the lowest is $16.60 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $167.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $174.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $202.81 million, with estimates ranging from $156.75 million to $253.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $177,244.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,995.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 12,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $86,257.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,175 shares of company stock valued at $484,294. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

