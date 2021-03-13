Brokerages Expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.28. Suncor Energy posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

