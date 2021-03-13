Brokerages Expect Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,830,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,958,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,432,844.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,974,837.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,750 shares of company stock valued at $741,423 in the last three months. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 250,552 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

