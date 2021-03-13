Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce $336.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $259.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50,558 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,829,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 457,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 84,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.