Brokerages Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

