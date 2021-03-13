Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 109.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,532 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 124,244 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,033 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,567,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,752 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKD opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

