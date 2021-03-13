Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,708 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 43,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,627. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,177.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

