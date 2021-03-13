Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth $152,679,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth $66,455,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth $47,017,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth $36,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $45.20. 7,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

