Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Head to Head Survey

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%.

This is a summary of current ratings for Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 12 1 0 2.08

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.70%. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus target price of $40.07, suggesting a potential downside of 2.52%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 3.79 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners -1.22% -0.23% -0.10%

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

