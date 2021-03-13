Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,353,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,410 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Brunswick worth $179,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brunswick by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Brunswick by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

