BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $56.04 million and approximately $19,872.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00048276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.52 or 0.00654222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00066072 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025106 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.