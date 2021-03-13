Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the February 11th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BHLL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,269. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 10.36. Bunker Hill Mining has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
