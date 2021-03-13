Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the February 11th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHLL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,269. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 10.36. Bunker Hill Mining has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

