Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Burlington Stores worth $18,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.21.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $302.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.46 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $308.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.