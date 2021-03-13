Burney Co. Acquires 7,921 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $41.98 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.