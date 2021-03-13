Burney Co. Acquires New Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. Burney Co. owned about 0.07% of PROG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

PRG opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. PROG’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

