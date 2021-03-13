Burney Co. Buys 5,916 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $131.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day moving average of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Insiders have sold 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,241 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

