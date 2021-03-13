Burney Co. Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,879.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,603,000 after buying an additional 650,183 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after buying an additional 417,686 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,319,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 699.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after buying an additional 366,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $209.56 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.