Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,750 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.12% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 731.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 656,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of WDR opened at $25.16 on Thursday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

