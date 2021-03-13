Burney Co. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after acquiring an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after acquiring an additional 398,703 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $94.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

