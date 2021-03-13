Burney Co. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,612 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.