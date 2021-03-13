Burney Co. Has $2.45 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $182.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $184.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

