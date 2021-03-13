Burney Co. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,865 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

JLL stock opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.08. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $186.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

