Burney Co. Has $2.73 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 752,682 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,346,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 236,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $174.86 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.85.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

