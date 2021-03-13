Burney Co. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

