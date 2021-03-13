Burney Co. Lowers Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $259.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $264.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.91 and its 200 day moving average is $232.87. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.