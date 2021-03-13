Burney Co. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,203,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

NYSE:GS opened at $342.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $342.40. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

