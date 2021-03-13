Burney Co. Purchases 31,670 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Burney Co. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,670 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.37% of ACCO Brands worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 327,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 196,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 277,983 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $75,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Insiders sold a total of 317,421 shares of company stock worth $2,728,493 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACCO opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACCO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.