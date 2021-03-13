Burney Co. Purchases 7,289 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Burney Co. raised its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.06% of J2 Global worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $117.33 on Thursday. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $117.74. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average is $88.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCOM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

