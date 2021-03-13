Burney Co. Raises Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. Compass Point increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

