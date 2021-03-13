Burney Co. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Burney Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,172 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after buying an additional 179,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.