Burney Co. Sells 11,287 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Burney Co. decreased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.06% of Silgan worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.