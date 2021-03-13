Burney Co. Sells 114,211 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,502 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,211 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.19% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 845,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 546,738 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $11,699,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 459,351 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 267,452 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SUPN stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

