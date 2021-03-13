Burney Co. Sells 18,314 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,314 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55,546 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 142,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average of $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $117.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

