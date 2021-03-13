Burney Co. Sells 1,838 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $226.99. 5,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.75. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $233.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

