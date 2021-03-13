Burney Co. Sells 1,896 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $333.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $344.17.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.29.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

