Burney Co. Sells 2,247 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $94.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.65. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $116.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

