Burney Co. Sells 2,427 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 99.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.98 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $79.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

