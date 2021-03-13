Burney Co. Sells 350 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $303.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.29. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $321.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.32.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

