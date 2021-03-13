Burney Co. Sells 415 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,539,000 after acquiring an additional 213,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $260.42 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

