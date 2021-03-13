Burney Co. Sells 46,616 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,616 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $92.80 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

