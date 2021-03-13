Burney Co. Sells 5,148 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Burney Co. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 24.4% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 95,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 102.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,410,919 shares of company stock worth $258,713,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $195.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.09 billion, a PE ratio of -122.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.08.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

