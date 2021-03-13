Burney Co. Sells 7,500 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Burney Co. cut its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Simmons First National worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

