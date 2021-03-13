Burney Co. Trims Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,358,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,049,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after buying an additional 801,871 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

STLD stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.28. 44,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,536. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

